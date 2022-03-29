A young lady has sent social media into a mixed frenzy as she proudly showed off her physical look

According to the tall lady, her boyfriend called it quit on their relationship because he wasn't proud of her long legs

Sharing photos of her tall looks, the lady revealed what she has channelled her energy into instead of crying over spilled milk

A young lady has become an internet sensation owing to her long legs.

In a photo collage and video @yabaleftonline shared on Instagram, the lady said her boyfriend broke up with her because of her long legs.

She is now a model Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

The lady shared photos in different outfits with her legs 'standing out' in all of them.

Moving on from the relationship failure, the lady said she is now a model.

She shared a video of her cat walking as if practicing for a runway performance.

Mixed reactions have greeted the lady's clip and photos as some nursed doubts over its authenticity.

Social media reactions

@thethilda said:

"I love the fact that she still wears high heels. I’m 5”11 and I feel too tall when I’m even on the lowest heels.."

@mili_vibez said:

"Wow if i get this kin legs na to carry am waka out of naija straight to Canada."

@som_miles said:

"Lol he no see your long legs before abi u hide am before? Una go just dey post anything…"

@healanseesaghost said:

"If he broke up with her because of her long legs, why did he start dating her in the first place? It's not as if they appeared out of nowhere."

Lady who abandoned UK scholarship because of her man gets dumped by him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who abandoned her abroad scholarship because of man had shared that he left her for another girl.

She wrote on Facebook:

"You know in 2013 I got a scholarship in the University of Reading in the UK. I wrote my IETLS and everything. I chose man over the scholarship, I could not imagine leaving my boyfriend in Nigeria to go abroad."

However, things later got sour. It turned out that the man had other plans: he dumped her and married another woman. Regretting her decision, she said in the post:

"See me now my brain don partially block, how I wan take go school again. Man I chose, is his wife's house eating rice me I am here lonely. If I ever get the chance to do it all over again I will avoid man with all my strength till I hit 30 years."

