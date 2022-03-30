An elderly man named Merril Pitman Cooper has inspired people online as he has finally received his high school diploma at the age of 101

Merril could not finish school when he was young due to the fact that his mother could not afford it at the time so he stopped schooling

His school recently awarded him the certificate in an honourary status and Merril described it as a dream come true for him

A determined elderly man named Merril Pitman Cooper has been awarded an honorary high school diploma by the Jefferson County Schools in New Jersey. The man is 101-years-old.

Merril dropped out of school in 1938 when his mother relocated to Philadephia for financial reasons.

Merril could not be happier after getting his honorary diploma. Photo credit: Jefferson County Schools

He could not continue his education

After the sad development, the man could not continue his education. At old age, he had expressed deep regrets over his inability to finish school 80 years ago.

His immediate family was touched and had to quickly do something. They reached out to the school where he attended and the man's dream has come true.

Merril received his high school diploma from the Jefferson County Schools in honorary status and he couldn't be happier about the development.

Reacting, Bondy Shay Gibson-Learn, the local superintendent said:

"Jefferson County Schools is committed to helping every student, young or old, fulfill their dreams. For Mr. Cooper, that meant receiving a high school diploma. We are honoured to help make that dream a reality."

Merril's interesting story was later shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement.

See the post below:

Social media users react to Merril Pitman Cooper's story

Many Instagram users who saw the story reacted in various ways. See some of the reactions below:

@annagiana1 commented:

"Amazing, now please teach us your pearls of wisdom for longevity, Mr. Pittman; we have so much to learn from you."

@peterottofocus said:

"Never too senior to finish your senior class. Congratulations!."

@tonyklipz said:

"It’s sad that they make you feel like you need one to validate yourself!"

@graceannshoaf_60 commented:

"That’s fantastic!!! God Bless this sweet man."

