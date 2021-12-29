A grandfather has defied his age and physical condition and has gone on to bag a university degree at the age of 88

The senior citizen bagged a degree in economics and he graduated the same day with his grand-daughter who is 23-years-old

Rene Neira has had the life-long ambition of getting a degree in economics but postponed his ambition to raise a family and pursue his banking career

Many times, not giving up on one's ambition pays off in the end. An 88-year-old man has proved this statement to be true and self-evident. He has fulfiled his life-long ambition of getting a degree in economics.

Rene Neira has just graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with an associate degree in economics. What made the story more cheering is the fact that Rene Neira graduated the same day with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar.

Melanie and grandfather Neira. Credit: Today.com

Melanie said of her grandfather:

“He was very passionate about urban and economic development of the southside of San Antonio. In the 1960s, he did a lot of advocacy through civic engagement. He participated in rallies and marches and got involved with local government. From that time, one of his life’s goal was to earn a degree in economics. It was definitely an interesting experience to have my grandpa on campus with me, but I was pretty used to it. It became my normal!"

The man has now earned his associated degree in economics, thereby fulfilling his life ambition. Melanie told today.com that it was like a miracle.

"It felt like a miracle! We didn’t know if we would see this moment come true with his declining health. I am very thankful that UTSA was able to make it happen and that he was recognized for his work."

