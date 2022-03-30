A Nigerian man has taken his great love for Obi Cubana's new drink product to a whole new height

The man recently got a big tattoo of the businessman's product on his back and showed it off on social media

His passionate effort has seen him receive more condemnations than commendations from netizens

To demonstrate his love for Obi Cubana's new product, a Nigerian man has got it tattooed on his back.

The man tattooed the drink's bottle in a sealed form with its logo and name written on it in capital letters.

The man showed off the tattoo. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Instagram media outlet @gossipmilltv shared a video showing when the man was getting tattooed.

A caption on the video credited to the man had a boastful assertion that the man can't feel pain because he has the product.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana had signed a N50m deal with singer Portable for the product.

The man's tattoo move didn't however go down well with netizens who knocked him for it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@_mide_starrr said:

"Una no just get wetin una Dey do with una life sha small thing una go dey draw stupid tattoo."

@iam_ibg said:

"Na wa oo the way people will Sha be doing things cause they want to trend ‍♂️ na so some guys wear only pant for vgc and carry ODOGWU for hand well obi cubana go see them no problem."

@_.rreagan said:

"This one wey you do now dem suppose just leave you for snake island...mumu.....so make we clap for you."

@officialhype_beast01 said:

"Wetin poverty go cause for dis country ehnnn. This isn't fan love but stupidity."

@mide_pounds said:

"Ha where is the boi’s mother?? Why are people like this self? Person Wey get am self no use am draw tattoo."

Igbo man knocks businessman Obi Cubana over N50m deal with Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Igbo man had slammed Obi Cubana for signing N50m deal with singer Portable.

Taking to social media, Mark accused Cubana of skipping his Igbo brothers to give a Yoruba man the deal.

Not stopping there, Mark explained that the word ‘Odogwu’ means a man of great esteem and a distinguished man but Portable doesn’t fit the criteria.

The Twitter user added that Portable who needs therapy to tame his hallucinations was made the face of an Igbo brand. According to him, Igbo people need to make sure their decisions are bereft of sentiments.

Source: Legit.ng