Popular rapper Ola Dips has said Mavin singer Ruger who was harassed on stage by a female fan, brought it upon himself

Ola Dips stressed that Ruger misled many female fans to believe he was a bad guy due to the lyrics in many of his song

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to Ola Dips' statement, as some said Ruger's lyrics was not a tangible reason for him to be harassed

Popular Nigerian rapper Ola Dips has joined the number of people who have reacted to how a female fan harassed Ruger on stage, which saw the Mavin singer leave the stage.

Ola Dips stressed that Ruger brought the harassment upon himself as he depicted himself as a bad guy to many of his female fans.

Ola Dips says Ruger brought harassment on himself. Credit: @OlaDipsoflife @Rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

The rapper pointed out that many of the lyrics in Ruger's songs were adult-rated, as he urged him not to preach what he can't practice.

Nigerians react as Ola Dips says Ruger is to be blamed

Following Ola Dips' statement, Nigerians have reacted to social media.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yhemo_lee:

"His lyrics doesn’t justify whatever; Cardi b sings worse lyrics.. if a guy touch her that way it’s gon be a serious situation."

queeneth_of_life"

"So it’s his fault he got molested? People don’t think."

benny_lee04:

"E better u nor just talk guy."

sologoldz:

"But she don’t got no right to touch him like that ‍♂️."

dimple_adanwaa:

"Someone would just open mouth waahh and be speaking gibberish... smh ."

evelyn____xx:

"This is just like blaming a victim smh if you have nothing reasonable to say then just shut it."

ahdah_chadez:

"C'mon don't say that. That was a clear case of sexual harassment, don't make excuses for it."

olardunie:

"Dumb talk."

CDQ says Ruger needs to learn from Wizkid

Veteran Nigerian indigenous rapper CDQ sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing his take on what happened to Mavin's artiste Ruger during a show on Sunday, March 27.

CDQ stressed that Ruger should have continued the show irrespective of what happened as the singer and other upcoming singers need to learn from Nigerian music star Wizkid.

The rapper's statement has since gone viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng