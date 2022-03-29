A paralysed man who has been incommunicado for months was able to interact recently and he stunned people when he requested for beer

A paralysed man was able to communicate recently and he first of all asked for beer. Social media users have been stunned by his first request after months of incommunicado.

The sick man went into coma as a result of severe amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For several months, he has been unable to utter a word due to his health condition.

The man's first request after months of being in coma is for a beer. Photo credit: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Reports say two square electrode arrays were carefully and surgically implanted into his brain to facilitate communication.

Doctors perform surgery to enable him communicate

Recently, doctors and researchers at the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva, Switzerland performed a surgery on the man to enable him communicate.

Did he miss beer?

His first request led many people to believe he many have missed beer while he was in comma and unable to talk or communicate.

The interesting post was shared on Instagram by @ladbible.

See the post below:

Social media users react after man in coma asked for beer

When the story was shared, it got several reactions from Instagram users. Here are a few of the reactions:

@a__being_ said:

"Because he wants to go to places."

@johnhouston_ reacted:

"They’d probably the first words out of my mouth after going through that shi!t."

@lukeralphs commented:

"I find it mad how he prioritizes them over talking to his family."

@pilotjohnathanellis said:

"Give the lad a beer."

