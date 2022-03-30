A dad caused huge laughter in public the moment he was seen in a Spider-Man costume, squatting in front of his son

He wanted to impress and make his son happy because the young boy has been wanting to meet with the superhero lately

In the end, the son laughed hard and happily thought the man in the costume was the real Spider-man he knows in movies

A funny dad who knows how to improvise got into a Spider-man costume to impress his son who has been insisting on seeing the movie character live.

He simply put on the costume and performed in front of his son who was impressed and convinced that he was seeing Spider-man.

The wise dad played with his son, pretending to be Spider-man. Photo credit: @ChuckRare

Source: Instagram

The man tried Spider-man acrobatic cartwheel

To properly convince his son of his authenticity, the father performed an acrobatic display for him to see.

After squatting and talking to the little boy, the man stood up, moved to a corner and flipped with both hands and then disappeared into a door. Other kids joined in laughing with the obviously impressed son.

The impressive video was shared on Instagram by @upworthy.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of Spider-man

Social media users have been reacting to the dad's creative performance. Here are a few of the reactions:

@whobutbrandi said:

"But wait….that half cart wheel was epic!"

@eva.ovbude reacted:

"And the award for Father of the year goes to… him."

@circus_circles commented:

"The attempted kart wheel at the end kills me. This is an awesome dad! What a blessed kid."

@gabrielakoppenol said:

"Such a loving dad. That cart wheelish thing he did while leaving made me laugh haha."

@frankie1882 reacted:

"Wouldn’t have been right without the cartwheel!!"

