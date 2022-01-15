A Nigerian man treated a female coursemate who assists him with his assignments to a pleasant surprise

The man accosted the young lady in school and handed her wads of cash while a friend of his rained drink on her

While trying to wipe the liquid from entering her eyes, the lady receives the N100 notes from the grateful man

A Nigerian man appreciated his female coursemate who helps him with his assignments on campus in a special way.

The man, who appeared to have recently signed out from campus, accosted the lady and began handing her wads of cash one after the other.

They soaked her in drinks Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

In the short video shared on social media, the young man directed that one of his friends help the lady gather the cash that landed on the ground, telling her not to be distracted in receiving the notes from him.

While this ensued, another fellow began pouring a drink on the lady. The determined lady cleaned her face with her hands as she continued collecting the notes she was handed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The grateful man could be heard rhetorically asking:

''Do you know what this lady did for me?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@belindaoma wrote:

"Why pour drink on her? The drink is entering her eyes but she cannot be distracted from picking money."

@eyezic_paul stated:

"Why e com be #100 notes. Baba even if you givam 3 bundles of that note mehn, e no fit reach watin she help u do. Get di fiok outta here mehn."

@nigeriamemes_ opined:

"We all have this kind of generous brilliant girls in our set .

"We Dey use them set formation self for exam."

@gift4dworld said:

"School authorities go see this video and u go need go back to rewrite all ur assignment urself Ode."

@gucci_tos remarked:

"Only if those I help out with assignment and attendance then in school compensate me like this."

Lady weeps as her boyfriend proposes at graduation ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female graduate had shed tears as boyfriend proposed to her at her graduation ceremony in front of her family members.

Emmanuel Laguma caught his girlfriend Esther Makau by surprise when he went down on one knee and popped the big question during Daystar University’s graduation ceremony on Friday, November 12.

Exclusively speaking to a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko, Jase Mwangi, the photographer who captured the heart-warming moment, divulged that Makau had no idea that Laguma would propose at the graduation ceremony held at the main campus in Athi River, Kenya.

“Emmanuel was my main client as he hired me to cover the graduation. Unknown to his girlfriend, he planned on asking for her hand in marriage,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng