A nice video has shown the moment two Oyinbo people showed off their dancing skills, shaking their bodies to a popular Nigeria gospel tune

The man danced happily while the woman used her body well as she grooved hard in the video which has since gone viral online

The two of them danced nicely to 'You Are Yahweh' by Steve Crown, prompting other party-goers to remove their phones and start capturing the moment

Nigerian party-goers were taken unawares when two Oyinbo people stormed the dance floor and performed stunning dance moves to the admiration of many.

The Oyinbos, comprising of a man and a woman both danced merrily to 'You Are Yahweh' by Steve Crown. The man appeared first in the video, swinging his boy from left to right and the woman was shown later dancing with much happiness.

They danced with a lot of accuracies to You Are Yahweh by Steve Crown. Photo credit: @blissful_union

Source: Instagram

Steve Crown's song finds expression in two Oyinbo legs

The way the two Oyinbo people performed on the dancing floor, it was pretty obvious that they love Steve Crown's song.

People stood in awe to watch them as they danced. Others removed their phones to capture the nice moment. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @blissful_union.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng