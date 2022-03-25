A Nigerian man has dazzled many with his dance moves as he played a funny song whose lyrics are words of a 'cultist' skit maker

The man made coordinated his dance steps in such a way that gave expressions to the words of the song

TikTok users who reacted to his video said that he is the first person that has danced well to the song

A video of a young man dancing to a song with the voice of a cultist skit maker (OGB Recent) has generated reactions on social media.

Titled Abi You Wan Collect, the song was by OGB Recent who always plays a cultist character in his TikTok videos.

Abi you wan collect?

While dancing, he made many moves that interpreted the song well. However, when the track got to the part that says "abi you wan collect?", the man did as if he would smack someone.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of views on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bradley said:

"guy the song Don drop?"

Øg G fùñds said:

"guy dis is d dancing step of dis song u try finish."

baby.T said:

"wow well done."

eyesofthegods23 said:

"High star for you bro."

softnation said:

"the last step is really mad."

Mimi Lee -01 said:

"oh I love ur dance sooo much."

UBAH said:

"without effect Nigeria music nah wotowoto."

Man danced to Igbo song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a young man dancing to an Igbo song, Culture, by Umu Obiligbo got many praising his skill.

In the clip, he stood beside a competitor as people surrounded them. Then, when the DJ began playing Ombligo's Culture song, he demonstrated some "stomp the yard" moves.

Despite how alien the dance is to the song, the man tried creatively to sync every move of his breakdance to the Igbo traditional track.

The crowd instantly became his hypemen as they were mesmerised by his performance. After he made his last move, everybody erupted in joy.

Source: Legit.ng