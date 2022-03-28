A hilarious video has shown the moment a group of Oyinbo people was learning how to 'dobale' before attending a Yoruba traditional wedding

The Oyinbos apparently accompanied their Nigerian friend to witness his Yoruba traditional marriage and would have to 'dobale' when they get their

The men were seen in their clourful white agbada and native Yoruba caps as they were taught how to perform the Yoruba culture of prostration

Oyinbos took some time out to relish the Yoruba culture recently when they were taught how to dobale just before attending a traditional wedding.

Dobale is a customary greeting in every Yoruba wedding and it is performed by the groom and his friends. They are expected traditionally to go round and greet elders and family members of the bride. Many friends of the groom actually look forward to this moment.

The men felt excited and ready to storm the Yoruba wedding and do dobale. Photo credit: @blissful_union

Source: Instagram

In the video seen on Instagram, the groom's men were taught how to dolabe by a lady. She described the steps involved to them and one of them demonstrated it in a funny way.

The men seemed very excited to learn the Yoruba dobale as they all wore positive smiles and looked very ready to storm the wedding.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react to Oyinbo people doing Yoruba dobale

After the video was posted on Instagram by @traditionalweddinghub, it attracted some comments from netizens. Here are a few of the comments:

@qmaravieplanners said:

" okayyyy they are ready!!!!"

@blueprintushers reacted:

"The resemblance is stunning!"

@okpokingsley2013 said:

"This is beautiful."

