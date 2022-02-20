Former President Olusegun Obasanjo emerged as the winner in a dancing contest between him and Nollywood actress Adedoyin Kukoyi

In the funny video trending online, Obasanjo performed a spin dance that sent the audience salivating for more at a recent event

But just when the drum wanted to start rolling in earnest, Obasanjo stormed off the dancing floor in his usual funny fashion

Olusegun Obasanjo, the 84-year-old former president of Nigeria was recently seen exuding teenage energy in a dance contest between him and Nollywood actress, Adedoyin Kukoyi.

The funny but interesting video showed the president and the actress digging it out with enthusiasm and vigour. They danced to a Yoruba tune, with multiple talking drums offering the rhythm.

Olusegun Obasanjo digging it out on the dance floor with actress Adedoyin Kukoyi, Photo credit: @doyinkukoyi

Source: Instagram

Obasanjo spins like a kid

In a dance move that wowed the audience and made them shout in awe former president Obasanjo did a spinning move, turning 360 degrees on the dance floor. This move wowed the audience as they shouted in admiration.

Obasanjo storms off the dance floor

But just when the dancing was about to pick up in earnest, the ex-president paused, and then stormed off. This essentially broke the hearts of those who wanted to enjoy more of his nice, cool dance moves.

Sharing the video, Adedoyin Kukoyi wrote:

"I requested for a dance and without hesitation, he granted me. Ladies and gentlemen, my dance with the former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja attracted a lot of views and comments. A few of the reactions are presented below:

@iamnasboi wrote:

"Baba spin eye turn am e move."

pepepretti_herself said:

"A general is always a general. Moreover, he found God."

@i_am_zorah reacted:

"I was actually scared he might fall."

@africanflamingo_ commented:

"I thought he’d fall, the same way naira fell and has been falling."

@1cuteblack wrote:

"Baba is still very strong. See that okoso spinning."

