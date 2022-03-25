A hilarious video has shown the moment three Nigerian men tried their hands on strapping children at their backs

The result of their outing was so hilarious that people are laughing and practically rolling on the ground in tears

At a point, one of the three men that tried left his own 'kid' to fall on the hard ground and he had to pick it up a second time

A hilarious competition ensued at a public event when men wereupon called upone to come and tried their hands in backing little kids. The result left many people in stitches.

The three men that competed were unable to perform the task very well as they found it extremely hard to wrap the wrapper on the baby at their backs. Of course, what was used were toy babies to avoid disaster.

One of the 'kids' nearly fell off in the funny video. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Baby falls off

One of the men tried to put his own baby at his back, but the baby just fell off and landed on the hard ground. This sent the crowd into rapturous laughter.

A second man managed to strap his own baby and moved with the speed of light but it was obvious that the baby would fall if he just takes a few more steps.

The third man in the video was even unable to open the folded wrapper very well. It was a tasking adventure for him.

Women mock men

Many women who have seen the video on Instagram have used the opportunity to mock men, saying they don't pay attention to simple things. The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The video has also gathered hilarious comments from members of the public. see some of the comments below:

@comedianebiye said:

"God is really the father of the fatherless."

@kleverjay reacted:

"Give it to women abeg una dey try."

@igbinoviaowen commented:

"Nor be for neck dem dey tie Person na for back."

@amietorii said:

"That baby was legit falling off and he still moved."

@bella_ret commented:

"It’s how he confidently walked with thinking he wrap the baby well for back."

@teky_baby reacted:

"If naso we dey do dem, how many children for survive."

@dorapanther commented:

"When you tell all this men to respect us.. they will be fumbling, now just negodu this people simple task like this they can't even accomplish"

Man see backing his baby while ridding a motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a man backed his baby while riding a motorcycle on a busy rod.

The man could be seen trying to navigate with his bike with the baby strongly strapped on his back.

The video attracted funny comments on the internet with many saying they are scared for the safety of the baby.

Source: Legit.ng