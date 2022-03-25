Hilarious reactions have greeted a failed prank video on social media involving a young man and a trader

The Nigerian man had gone to the woman's shop unannounced in a wrapper and broke into a dance

Not expecting the man's move, the woman went in and fetched a bucket of water she used in treating him to her own surprise

A businesswoman pulled a surprise move on a young Nigerian man who had intended to prank her.

The prankster had called at the woman's shop all smiles and with no notice as he immediately broke into a dance.

His prank went wrong. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @dafat_one

His surprise appearance startled the woman that a bread fell off her hand.

The trader surprised the prankster

Perhaps angered by the stranger's attitude, the lady left the scene and returned with a bucket of water which she emptied on the unsuspecting dancer.

The prankster sure didn't see her move coming and halted his dancing, gave a shocked stare at her and left the scene.

The hilarious video shared on Instagram got social media users. Many knocked the man and hailed the lady. There were those who thought it was all staged.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the failed prank video

@enechelsea said:

"You dey lucky say no be saloon wey dem dey get hot water you go."

@dayhvid_lyt said:

"Persin wey never sell since morning He should be thankful to God that the woman doesn’t sell akara It’s the groundnut oil for me."

@reeeeeeey_____ said:

"Una fit find youth use for this kain content sha. What’s she’s hypertensive Abi kini werey gan?"

@jade_fragrance said:

"Innocent woman thinking of how to make sales laaro kutukutu, 'ko oshi kuro niwaju shop mi."

@weightlossbynelly said:

"D wereyyy boy didn’t even see d water comin...dem de talk say country hardd..una jus de prankk person anyhow..Naso dem wan prankk me yesterday."

