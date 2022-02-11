A daring young man took pranking to a different height as he pulled off a weird prank in a Nigerian bank

The Nigerian man stormed a bank as if intending to run a transaction and broke into a loud scream without reason

His sudden scream attracted scared stares and eventually the security man who went for the phone he used in recording the prank

Pranksters can go to anything length to pull stunts that are often considered outrageous, all for the gram and social media trend.

A young Nigerian man has got many talking as he pulled a prank right inside a banking hall.

The young man who is known for doing 'screaming pranks' caused a huge stir owing to the weirdness of what he did at the bank.

In a short video he shared on Instagram, the prankster showed up at a bank and suddenly broke into a loud shout for no reason.

Bank users in fear turned in the direction of the scream to see a young man looking back at them through the smartphone camera he used in recording the act.

The bank was having none of it

Responding to comments to his prank video, the young man revealed that his phone was actually seized for 30 minutes after the prank. He said 'they' also deleted the video from his phone unknown to them it was automatically stored somewhere else.

He said:

"They first seized my phone for like 30minutes .. Then later told me to unlock it ..which I did ..Then they deleted the video from my phone .. But behold they were all Android users ..

"iPhone  users can relate moreR.D."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@lil.datchy remarked:

"The security guy was like "finally the day I get to hit someone."

@tomills1 stated:

"Pranks are usually creative, but this jambite wasn’t creative... arrest him pls."

@tripzydzignz opined:

"Normally they no suppose make noise for bank na u find trouble."

@whyes_official wrote:

"That was is first and last time prank, see as he dey look into the camera self."

@iamolivia_twist thought:

"I go like try this thing in front of Army or police check point I want check something."

Man enters ShopRite and screams without reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had entered ShopRite and suddenly screamed.

As he walked up the aisle while filming himself, he suddenly screamed, attracting the attention of shoppers.

People looked at him in great surprise, wondering why he put up such an act. Some people who properly got that he was trying to get attention had smiles on their faces.

Words layered on the video read:

"Being normal is boring."

