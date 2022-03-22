DJ Cuppy has shared some of the unknown sides of Nigerian billionaire Femi Oteodola after she pranked him

Cuppy, in a video she shared, was seen with a fake rat which she hid under the table her father sat, without him knowing

The disc jockey, however, screamed as she pretended to see the rat for the first, Otedola in a reflex action, had changed his position as he was seen standing by the window

It is a rare opportunity to see a billionaire get pranked and popular disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has shared a video of what it would look like if her father Femi Otedola was pranked.

DJ Cuppy was seen in a video she shared on social media hiding a fake rat under her father's table.

DJ Cuppy pranks dad Femi Otedola with a fake rat. Credit: @Cuppymusic

However, the billionaire daughter unexpectedly screamed as she feigned surprise on spotting the rat but her dad had already left his seat to stand by the window.

Sharing the funny video, DJ Cuppy wrote:

"My dad was pissed."

See the video below:

Nigerians share funny reactions to prank on Otedola

Nigerians have since taken to social media to share some hilarious reactions to the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

onestop_mistty:

"Wahala orishirishi."

callme_giftie:

"My papa for tear you slap."

fashiondoctor19:

"No try am with trenches dad ooo."

cutieberry_d:

"Na person wey never see rat plenty times dey use rat do prank."

iam_sugartee:

"It’s the way he screamed for me."

chioma28:

"Someone said the prank sef rich.."

akeside_the_great:

"All this thing na normal thing if money dey."

nnenna_aldo:

"Lol looks like she pranked herself. Her own shout is louder than her father’s own African parents don’t get scared of rats."

DJ Cuppy announces return to the deck

Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, in a post via her social media timeline, announced her return to the DJ deck.

Cuppy, who was excited over her return, revealed the last time she was on the deck to drop a music mix was in 2021.

The billionaire daughter also urged her fans to drop songs they would love her to mix.

