A video of a woman doing the popular Trigger Challenge has been making the rounds on social media

The clip was shared by SA Vibes on Facebook and shows the short woman bust the trendy dance moves as a man watches her

The gent pushed her aside in annoyance but internet peeps showed love on the post as they shared positive comments

Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a little woman showing off moves as she danced hard.

In a video shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, the woman is seen walking into frame and proceeding to do the funny dance challenge as a little man lying on the bed nearby looks at her with confusion.

A tiny woman's dance moves had peeps entertained. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The lady does her thing as the man grows in annoyance and pushes her aside before the video ends.

Netizens could not help but laugh at the video, with many showing the tiny dancer a lot of love.

Social media reactions

Check out some of their comments on the post:

Thalitha Hadebe said:

“Yes, girl.”

Mongeni Dube reacted:

“She looks happy kodwa.”

Shadreck Mkwezalamba commented:

“It’s the shaking for me.”

Xolane Molema replied:

“I'm only here for the Duvet cover ya Gucci.”

Tector Matibe responded:

“Will talk about the video later, where did u get that Gucci duvet.”

Ingcumba SD shared:

“The push and shove does it for me.”

Source: Legit.ng