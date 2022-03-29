A sweet clip of a boyfriend teaching his “white girlfriend” how to dance has gone viral on social media

Joint TikTok account @mollyandjordy shared the cute clip of the couple dancing, showing how Molly can move

The people of social media were loving the couple's vibes and showered the beautiful lady with praise

Who said white people can’t dance? A man of colour decided to show the world that white peeps can move, you just gotta show them how.

Joint TikTok account @mollyandjordy have peeps living for their couple vibes and lit dance moves. Image: TikTok / @mollyandjordy

Source: UGC

Taking to TikTok with the cutest clip, social media users @mollyandjordy, a combined account, shared a clip of how Jordy taught Molly how to groove.

Putting on a good beat and having faith in his lady, the dedicated bae loosened his woman up and showed her how to get in tune with the music. We have to give it to her, the good sis can manipulate those hips.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users praise her

Yes! This is the kind of content peeps want to see. Seeing two races come together flawlessly and out of nothing but love, is everything.

Peeps flooded the comment section with sweet messages, congratulating Jordy on taking the time to teach Molly, but they were also wowed by the stunner's ability to groove!

Take a look at some of the lit comments:

@user3880844427765 said:

“She understood the assignment.”

@Jay Hover said:

“There u go … tell her I said welcome to the family.”

@harryc241083 said:

“I think you’ve done well mate.”

@emiliakozlowska1985 said:

“Girllll you smashed it.”

@Wayne Gallant said:

“The student became the master.”

Nigerian man showed off his white girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man stirred reactions online as he shared a short video of him and his beautiful white lover.

In the clip, the man and his lover acted all lovey-dovey as different scenes of their love moments came up on the screen.

A part of the video shows the white lady petting his cheek. The snap documents all the moments they have both had together. Many Nigerians who reacted to their video wished they would have the same kind of luck with love.

Source: Legit.ng