A beggar stopped by to beg for alms and a woman selling by the roadside handed him a big android phone probably belonging to a young man

The beggar immediately left, walking away fast in a funny video that has since gone viral on Instagram where it was shared

The young man later accosted the beggar telling him to return the phone as it was only given to him as a prank

The prank went wrong as the beggar nearly left with an android phone. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Funny Reactions on social media

While others say they don't find it funny, that it was wrong to have pranked a beggar, many have taken to Instagram to react to the video in funny ways.

The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut and it has generated quite a stir.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Here are a few reactions to the video:

@happy__juliet reacted:

"THIS IS ACTUALLY NOT FUNNY. How did y'all become this insensitive?"

@____debbylicious said:

"Wooo me I go jappa Immediately you drop am."

@pretty_gloria16 commented:

"For him mind, he has hammered."

@francyhairs reacted:

"Only if he could disappear before that guy came for him."

@2duostv said:

"What if he just disappear?"

@iambobo_lee01 commented:

"Baba no think am twice."

Source: Legit.ng