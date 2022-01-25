A Nigerian beggar has shocked many with his show of kindness to a man who asked for his help

The beggar was asked by the man to provide him with the sum of N20 and he promptly obliged without delay

But it turned out that the young man who asked for the N20 was just out to test the beggar, a test which he passed so brilliantly

A Nigerian beggar was recently tested to see the amount of human kindness in him. A young man was passing by and saw a beggar. He decided to put him to a test which he passed so brilliantly.

He asked the beggar to help him with the sum of N20, which he said he wanted to use and buy water. Without asking questions, the beggar quickly reached for his breast pocket and parted with the money.

The kind beggar hailed for being selfless. Photo credit: @datswasup

Source: Instagram

It was just a test and the beggar passed

Some moments later, the young man returned, telling the beggar the fact that it was just a test. He thereafter offered the beggar some money, and also returned the N20 he collected.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video of the encounter shared by @datswasup has gone viral online with many people praising the beggar for being so kind despite his situation. See some of the reactions below:

@atoyenade said:

"Awww! He didn’t even think twice. His body language said it all. Good heart….. God bless him."

@fairskingirl_ wrote:

"Where's the Man o. Even if it's my widow mite let me contribute"

@spunkycece commented:

"This is wonderful. Bless his heart and yours."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian hawker gives money to prisoners in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian hawker was spotted giving money to prisoners in Lagos state. The man, who has since gone viral was seen sharing the money he made from hawking to the prisoners when they were passing in a correctional vehicle.

According to the story, the young man gave out at least, 70% of the money he had on him that very afternoon.

His act of kindness has been hailed by many including Obi Cubana who has offered him a scholarship as well as a N100,000 monthly salary.

Source: Legit.ng