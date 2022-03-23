A Nigerian dad shocked his wife and daughter when they tried to engage him in a dancing contest as he thoroughly defeated them

It appears they didn't expect what they got because the man's stunning waist moves shows that he properly understood the assignment at hand

His wife and daughter only played catch-up because the man clearly stood out and even social media judges on Instagram attested to his nice dance

A man was engaged in a dancing competition by his wife and daughter but they were thoroughly shocked by the defeat they got.

Social media judges who took a proper look at the dance video have concluded that the man was exceptional with his dance moves.

The man clearly stood out during the amazing dance session. Photo credit: Tiktok/@papaduru

Dad understood the assignment

From the way he danced and dished his ancient waist moves, it was clear to all and sundry that the dad understood the assignment and how to carry it out.

The moment the whistle went off and it was time to dance, the man took it up with much vigour. He moved to the front and overshadowed everyone. The nice video was posted on Tiktok by @papaduru. It was later reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog.

Social media users react

When the video was reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, it got so many reactions. Here a few of them:

@kurubohmichael reacted:

"Dad has been practicing for long time with his mom."

@amicbliss9_i commented:

"One bottle for d dad."

@chinyereazuogu said:

"I love this, even mummy try too but the man is too much."

@_suzansambo_temmy commented:

"Ths man na correct papi."

@milly_posh21 said:

"The dad won."

@thriftmart_ng reacted:

"Give daddy his accolades."

