One Bottle for Him: Dad in Yellow Shirt Shocks Wife & Daughter, Uses Stunning Waist Moves, Wins Dance in Video
- A Nigerian dad shocked his wife and daughter when they tried to engage him in a dancing contest as he thoroughly defeated them
- It appears they didn't expect what they got because the man's stunning waist moves shows that he properly understood the assignment at hand
- His wife and daughter only played catch-up because the man clearly stood out and even social media judges on Instagram attested to his nice dance
A man was engaged in a dancing competition by his wife and daughter but they were thoroughly shocked by the defeat they got.
Social media judges who took a proper look at the dance video have concluded that the man was exceptional with his dance moves.
Dad understood the assignment
From the way he danced and dished his ancient waist moves, it was clear to all and sundry that the dad understood the assignment and how to carry it out.
Young man creates scene in market, sings Pheelz's Finesse song with loud voice as he eats watermelon in video
The moment the whistle went off and it was time to dance, the man took it up with much vigour. He moved to the front and overshadowed everyone. The nice video was posted on Tiktok by @papaduru. It was later reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog.
Watch the video below:
Grandmum defeats young lady in waist dance
Meanwhile, Legit..ng previously reported that an old woman dealt with her daughter-in-law who tried to engage her in waist dance.
The old woman who is clearly a good dancer finished work with her impressive moves in the video that later went viral.
The daughter-in-law danced well too, but when the video made it to Tiktok it was easy for social media users to determine who won the contest.
