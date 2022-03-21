A kid has amazed many with his basketball playing skill as he made different shots from places in the house

One of the places the kid made his shots was from a staircase that seemed far off from where the hoop was

Many people who reacted to his video were amazed that he could pull off such a task at a young age

A video has shown how a child got good with throwing a basketball into the hoop over time. His result of continuous practice got many people applauding him online.

In the clip, the child started off by practising his shots very close to the basket. As time went on, he got into making a long shot.

The video of the kid amazed many people online. Photo source: @_longgame

Source: Twitter

Future basketball star

A part of the video showed him making a very good shot as he stood on the family's couch. He got a big one when he made a basket from standing on the house staircase.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900,000 views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@GedasSus said:

"Next jordan."

@KD_uno said:

"I just got my son a hoop, if he can’t do this by next week I’m going to be very upset."

@VetAndLuna said:

"This kid could beat Ben Simmons 1 on 1."

@NitroLocks said:

"We’ve found the next Ray Allen."

@themalikrashad said:

"If this was my son I’d be in my Joe Jackson bag."

@LadyBugAJ_25 said:

"Boyyyyy he gon kill the game!! I’ma proud Twitter Auntie you go boy!"

