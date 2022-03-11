A Nigerian man has reacted to the beauty contest won by Chidimma Ojukwu, the lady imprisoned for the alleged murder of Super TV CEO Micahel Ataga

Chidimma emerged as the Miss Cell for the Kiri Kiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, shocking many people on the internet

But a man identified as Emma Duru is asking questions concerning the freshness of female prisoners and the unkempt nature of their male counterparts

According to him, female prisoners in Nigeria look fresh like prisoners abroad while their male counterparts look like vultures

People are starting to aske questions after seeing the pictures of Chidimma Ojukwu, the lady imprisoned for the alleged murder of SuperTV CEO, Michael Ataga.

A Nigerian man, Emma Duru has observed the freshness of the female inmates seen in a photo of a beauty contest organised for them at the Kiri Kiri Correctional Facility in Lagos. Chidimma won the contest and became the Miss Cell, 2022.

The ladies look fresh while men look tattered

According to Duru, female prisoners in Nigeria look like those in foreign countries while their male counterparts look unkempt.

He has promised to take it u with the authorities. He wrote on Facebook:

"These are male and female prisoners in Nigeria, both genders commited crimes that landed them in Prison. How come the female prisoners looks fresh and well kept just like prisoners overseas, while male prisoners looks like udele so un kept.

"I will be consulting my team of lawyers on these issues, once we are ready the controller general of Nigeria prison will explain these injustice to Nigerians. #Equitytoallinmate."

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users who have seen his post have also weighed in on the matter THey bared their minds as follows:

Unique Eze said:

"Once upon a time .the great country collapse."

Obi Nick-George reacted:

"It's disheartening, it's clear indication that the former is for the oga them while the later is for the devil."

Ginika Nwa commented:

"You are right sir but that Chidimma slim down shaa and if you look closely u see that other women there looks as hungry as those guys."

Beulah Ezzy Christian said:

"Boss are really sure these are female prisoners or entertainers that came to grace the occasion."

