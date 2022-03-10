Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of SuperTV CEO Micheal Ataga has been crowned 'Miss Cell 2022'

The University of Lagos student was awarded the top honour after winning a beauty pageant held at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Lagos

Photos from the occasion have stirred mixed reactions on social media as many Nigerians expressed surprise about the development

Chidinma defeated other female inmates to claim the top honour Photo Credit: Otunba Sesan Limelite

Netizens react

@sandraikeji said:

"So she was dressed in a beautiful robe and adorned with a crown on her head and some beautiful flowers with a peaceful smile in prison to mark IWD????? I rest my case."

@jacksparrow263 said:

"You people surprised about the Beauty Pageant, it’s called a Correctional Facility. They’re not just locked up like fowls with nothing to do. They allow them live life to a certain extent."

@_meche9127_ said:

"Somebody that confessed of killing, is now being entertained in the cell. If she eventually come out tomorrow, she will kill more 20 and believe nothing will happen. Una Weldon."

@ahunanya_hecares said:

"Una never see anything yet, next she will be flown abroad Las Las pesin wey don kpai don kpai... 'super k!ller' get strong backup."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported

The 22-year-old was arraigned alongside one Adedapo Quadri, who are the key suspects in the murder case.

Both were arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

They both pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing. They were also arraigned alongside Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.

