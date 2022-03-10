Clarifications have been made as to how Chidinma Ojukwu became a beauty queen in the Kirikiri prison, Lagos

The leadership of the Nigerian Correctional Service on Wednesday, March 9, explained that the alleged killer of the Super TV boss took part in a rehabilitation program it organised

The spokesman of the service, Francis Enobore, said the pageant is one of the ways to keep inmates mentally healthy

The management of Kirikiri Prison has explained how Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV boss, Michael Ataga, become Miss Cell 2022.

Francis Enobore, the national spokesperson of the Nigeria Correctional Service, told Daily Trust in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, March 9, that the competition is part of the rehabilitation program organised by the prison authority for inmates.

The Nigerian Correctional Service said the pageant is part of a rehabilitation program (Photo: @Otunba Sesan Limelite)

Enobore stated that the aim of the service is to make sure inmates are in good and high spirits through competitions, pageantry, and exciting games.

He made it clear that the officer in charge of Kirikiri prison acted in line with the service's principles to organise a set of events for the mental well-being of the inmates.

Enobore was quoted to have said:

“What happened is that as part of our reformation and rehabilitation programme and to also keep the inmates in a sound and good spirit, we organise a number of social engagement amongst them. Some could be recreational activities, some could be theatre work like entertainment.

“There are a number of programs that we introduced to get the inmates happy and put them in a good frame of mind. First, we ensure that while they are there, they are open to correction, second, we ensure that they are there in good spirit in order to help them kill boredom. There are so many things we do. In line with this, the officer in charge of the Kirikiri correctional facility organised some competitions among the inmates like cooking, tailoring, make-up, among others."

