A Nigerian passenger cried out after a train he boarded from Ibadan to Lagos got stopped somewhere to refuel

In a photo and short clip shared by the man, it could be seen that some of the passengers disembarked for the train to be refueled

The story has elicited mixed reactions from Twitter users with many saying that such a thing should never have happened

A train traveling from Ibadan to Lagos ran out of fuel and had to stop and refuel in the middle of nowhere, a passenger on the train said.

The passenger, King Isaiah Obadare who shared the story on Twitter described the place the train stopped as a forest.

Passengers disembarked for the train to refuel. Photo credit: @isaiahobadare

Source: Twitter

Train is seen getting fuel in the middle of the 'forest'

It was not known if the train carried the fuel along or if passengers had to wait for it to be brought to them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But passengers were seen around the train as it was being refueled. Sharing the story, @isaiahobadare said:

"Boarded train from Ibadan to Lagos. We're still stuck in the forest with unknown Chinese Men. They said fuel finished. What a beautiful country, Nigeria. Refueling my country's train."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

Meanwhile, many Twitter users have taken to the comment section of the tweet to react to it in many ways. See some of the reactions below:

@olamilekan7_ said:

"While the fuel should’ve been disappeared into the tank? If I were you I won’t continue the journey with the train. I will rather trek and video my way to my destination and post it on Twitter to show how bad my country is."

@Dannysacrosanct reacted:

"If care is not taken you'd discover the fuel was stolen from the tank at the station in Ibadan by the driver. The NRC should investigate this incident."

Abuja Kaduna train breaks down after mechanical failure

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that a train broke down along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The train was said to have suffered a mechanical failure.

It was not the first time that a train was breaking down along the popular route.

Source: Legit.ng