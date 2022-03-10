The internet has reacted with frenzy after it emerged that a lady ordered a ride but instead of a car, it was a Keke that appeared to pick her

In a video shared online, the Keke could be seen cruising to pick the client, in a place said to be Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state

However, many people who have seen the video on Instagram confirmed that it is not the first time they are seeing such that it happens in other places

When a lady ordered a ride in Uyo with her ride-hailing app, she had no idea what kind of vehicle it would be.

However, it was a Keke that appeared to pick the lady up and take her to her destination and she was left shocked.

Instead of a car, it was a Keke that came to pick her up. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

It is not only in Uyo

In a video she shared online, the tricycle was seen riding away.

But some people quickly said that the phenomenon is not only prevalent in Uyo but has also been seen in other cities. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija.

Social media users react

Immediately the video made it to Instagram, it caused quite a stir, with many confirming that they have been picked by a Keke when they ordered a ride. See some of the reactions below:

@weightlossbynelly said:

"Wahala no de finishh."

@deltablood2021 reacted::

"Na as your money reach, don't blame them, if na big money you pay you for no accept."

@ekemini_otong commented:

"Lol uyo is one of the cheapest place in terms of transportation."

@_minah_thrift said:

"This is not new they use tricycle to do bolt in Kenya, just that it just came to this part of Africa."

@egooyibo____ remarked:

"Same with Enugu nau."

