Wahala No Dey Finish: Reactions As Lady Orders Ride & Keke Appears to Pick Her Up, Video Sparks Funny Comments
- The internet has reacted with frenzy after it emerged that a lady ordered a ride but instead of a car, it was a Keke that appeared to pick her
- In a video shared online, the Keke could be seen cruising to pick the client, in a place said to be Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state
- However, many people who have seen the video on Instagram confirmed that it is not the first time they are seeing such that it happens in other places
When a lady ordered a ride in Uyo with her ride-hailing app, she had no idea what kind of vehicle it would be.
However, it was a Keke that appeared to pick the lady up and take her to her destination and she was left shocked.
It is not only in Uyo
In a video she shared online, the tricycle was seen riding away.
But some people quickly said that the phenomenon is not only prevalent in Uyo but has also been seen in other cities. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija.
Social media users react
Immediately the video made it to Instagram, it caused quite a stir, with many confirming that they have been picked by a Keke when they ordered a ride. See some of the reactions below:
@weightlossbynelly said:
"Wahala no de finishh."
@deltablood2021 reacted::
"Na as your money reach, don't blame them, if na big money you pay you for no accept."
@ekemini_otong commented:
"Lol uyo is one of the cheapest place in terms of transportation."
Man looks confused as he sees his bill in a club, ladies around him keep dancing, Nigerians react to video
@_minah_thrift said:
"This is not new they use tricycle to do bolt in Kenya, just that it just came to this part of Africa."
@egooyibo____ remarked:
"Same with Enugu nau."
