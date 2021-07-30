A cow running on a busy bridge in Lagos as if it is in the bush has got many reactions from Nigerian Instagram users

The cow, visibly distracted by the honks from motorists, veered into another lane as a careful driver slowed down

People wondered how the cow got on the bridge at night as some said it posed a very great risk to road users

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The video of a lone cow running in the middle of the road amid cars on Third Mainland Bridge has got people talking.

A man capturing the video could be heard expressing wonder at the sight. Many people who engaged the video on Instagram shared by @Instablog9ja wanted to know how the animal got to the road.

There were people who said the cow posed danger to motorists. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

It switched lanes

In the short clip, motorists kept to the lane, giving the animal a free middle way to run without any obstacle.

At a point, the cow came in front of a car. The vehicle slowed its speed till the animal switched lanes.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 48,000 likes.

It looks dangerous

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

official_nancy142

"Please drivers should be careful ooo."

peaksog said:

"Probably Escaped from Oba."

____wayward_x_x said:

"The cow go don reach oworoshoki by now."

domingo_loso said:

"The Nnama sef dey go find solace, make dem no go chop am, it is MOOving."

chennillee said:

"This has to be one of the most dangerous things I’ve seen in a while and on third mainland bridge where cars move at some high speed plus at night…na wa o."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another dramatic cow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a cow walking majestically into a hospital ward caused quite a stir on social media as many wondered how it gained entry into a health facility.

In the clip that was shared by a Nigerian doctor identified on social media as Aproko Doctor, the animal could be seen walking into the facility as if performing ward round.

Most of the beds in the ward were empty but one patient quickly sat upright as he saw the animal approaching.

Source: Legit.ng