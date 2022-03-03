A Nigerian man has opened a small oil and gas company in his house as he sowed off jerrycans of the product in his new store and warned friends and family to keep off

This is coming amid a biting nationwide fuel scarcity that has lasted for weeks and forced many to resort to other means to get fuel for cars and generators

After the man posted the video and showed off his oil and gas company, Nigerians reacted to it in different ways with some saying he is taking advantage of the situation

A Nigerian man is cashing in on the current fuel scarcity in the country to start a new line of business for himself.

He has opened an oil and gas company in his house even as he showed off some stored products in gallons and small jery cans.

The man displayed his product. Photo credit: @creamchildofficial

He said in the video:

"Na we wan dey sell fuel now. My house na filling station now."

Friends and family warned to keep off

The man warned his friends and family to keep off for now, apparently fearing that they might besiege his house for the product.

From what is gleaned from the video, the man has more than 14 containers of the sought-after product, and one of them was opened to show that it is filled with fuel.

What the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it cause a lot of stir as many people took to the comment section to react to it. Here are a few of their reactions:

@igobysam_ commented:

"Leave cruise aside, fuel hoarding is not safe please."

@iqueenlatifat reacted:

"Oil and gas? na inside gallon he wan put gas??"

@cruiselanjetv said:

"Can you imagine. Motivational speakers don too inspire this person."

@paulchydee commented:

"Until house catch fire una eye go clear. Everybody wan make money and forget safety."

