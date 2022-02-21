Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of fuel being bought at a filling station in a geepee tank

This comes as fuel scarcity which has seen the prices of items go up as well as crippled road activities across the country lingers on

Sharing the video, a Nigerian man who witnessed the development while on a queue described it as inhumane

Perhaps, in a bid to purchase fuel in large quantity, some persons approached a filling station with a geepee tank and they got served.

A video capturing the moment fuel was being poured into the geepee tank was shared on social media by an irate man who also happened to be in the queue at the same filling station.

Fuel was being poured into the geepee tank Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Instagram/@gossipmilltv

Source: Getty Images

Describing the incident as inhumane, the Nigerian man said it came at a time there was a long queue at the filling station.

According to the man, the long queue started at 8:00 am.

In his words:

"Man inhumanity to fellow man.

"We're all here on a very long queue since around 8am.

"And some people are buying fuel inside stores tank!!!"

Legit.ng couldn't confirm the location the incident took place as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the development

@angela_shedrack remarked:

"I feel your pain sha but uncle calm down e go reach your turn but you go tay there small."

@ewa_harde opined:

"No be oke baale road be this Omo and we no see fuel buy for 3days now nah God go help me punish them o."

@sunshinesterlings said:

"Why did you bring your keg?, or fill your car tank, it inhuman to the bike riders too."

@sheila_sheilz stated:

"But he did nothing wrong anyone complaining should go more early being there tanker too."

@iam_mohammed_alli thought:

"How do you know if it was fuel he’s buying. What if its diesel he’s buying for construction equipment at a construction site. Don’t be too quick to pass judgement. There are two sides to a story."

