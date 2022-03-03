Nollywood actress Chinonso Arubayi has reacted to the fuel scarcity situation in the country as some fuel stations now sell above N200

The actress, in a post via her Instastory, questioned Nigerians on what was going on concerning fuel scarcity as she shared her experience

Chinonso also dropped a hint for her prospective suitors as she said she now accepts fuel instead of flowers and chocolate

Amidst the fuel scarcity that is making life hard for Nigerians, popular actress Chinonso Arubayi has recounted how it has affected her.

Arubayi, in a post via her social media handle, raised questions on what was going on with the fuel situation in the country.

Actress Chinonso Arubayi reveals she now accepts fuel over flowers and chocolate



The actress, who is the widow of late singer Eric Arubayi, seems to be ready to give love another chance.

This comes as Arubayi told her prospective suitors that she no longer accepts flowers and chocolate but would prefer fuel or money.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Dear intending suitors, this is an update that I no longer have coconut head. I have started accepting fuel, please don't send flowers and chocolates. I now accept fuel and fuel money! T for Thanks!"

See her post below:





Chinonso lost her husband Eric in February 2017 due to complications arising from taking fake anti-malaria tablets.

When Eric died, it was a sad time for fans. There was mourning all over social media as many people saw his death as a very rude shock.

Fuel Scarcity bites harder as petrol stations sell above N200

Legit.ng reported that motorists, transporters, business owners are now feeling the heat more as fuel scarcity bites harder in various parts of the country.

The cost of transportation is rising across the country following the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

Many outlets in Nasarawa and other states sold the commodity at N200/litre and above.

This was in contrast to the federal government’s approved pump price of N162-N165/litre.

It was also gathered that while major marketers were dispensing at N162.5 per litre, independent marketers at suburbs sold at N165.8 per litre. At the black market, prices ranged from N340 to N400 per litre.

