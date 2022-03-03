The headteacher of Kwasi Nyarko Presbyterian Primary School in the Eastern Region has renovated his school with his monthly salary

Richard Boakye Marfo painted the school building and fixed its shabby gate with his resources to give it a facelift

He has appealed for desks and a computer lab for the pupils to enhance effective teaching and learning

The headteacher of Kwasi Nyarko Presbyterian Primary School, Richard Boakye Marfo, has used his monthly salary to paint his school building to give it a facelift.

The school, located in Upper West Akim District in the Eastern Region, competes with Preparatory Schools in the community.

Marfo told GBC News that he embarked on the exercise to make the school attractive to the pupils and increase enrolment.

The teacher showed the true meaning of dedication. Photo credit: GBC News

Government not aware

It would be the second time the kind Ghanaian educator has performed the gesture with his resources since he took over as the headteacher in 2019. He said that the Ghana Education Service, GES is not aware of his initiative.

Marfo disclosed that the entire exercise, including fixing the gate and painting the school twice, cost him about GHc14,000 (N825,859.23).

He urged the government, philanthropists, benevolent organisations, and individuals to come to their aid and provide them with desks.

He also appealed for a computer lab for the pupils to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Principal who worked nights shifts to help his students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Principal Henry Darby was emotional when he saw many students living under the bridge, he could not take it.

As a way to help them, the principal started a second job as he worked at Walmart on night shifts. He planned to use the money to help his less privileged students.

The man is the principal of North Charleston High School in North Charleston, South Carolina where 90% of the students are really struggling with poverty.

How he worked at night

After work every day, the man would resume at his second job at 10 pm where he worked till 7 am. From there, he would go to school before the day’s morning bell.

In order not to break down under much work, Henry has cut down his night shift to three days a week. Despite the fact that the man has few hours of sleep during those days, he is of the strong belief that his students are worth the effort.

