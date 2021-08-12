A kind secondary school administrator in the US, Henry Darby, took up a second job as a way to help his poor students

Henry always gives out all the income from the job to students who are homeless and in need of financial succour

The kind principal revealed that he wants to really help his students and show them that there is dignity in labour no matter the job

Principal Henry Darby was emotional when he saw many of students living under the bridge, he could not take it anymore.

As a way to help them, the principal started a second job and as he worked at Walmart on night shifts. He uses the money to help his less privileged students, Understanding Compassion reports.

The principal said it breaks his heart when he sees his students homeless. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

The man is the principal of North Charleston High School in North Charleston in South Carolina where 90 per cent of the students are really struggling with poverty.

After work every day, the man who resume at his second job at 10pm where he would work till 7am, get ready and get to school before the day’s morning bell.

In order not to break down under much work, Henry has cut down his night shift to three days a week. Despite the man have few hours of sleep during those days, he is of the strong belief that his students are worth the effort.

Apart from donating his income to the students, he always regularly checks on his students to see how their welfare is.

On very interesting thing is that his employer at Walmart never knew that Henry is a school principal as the old man made sure he kept the information away from them. Walmart later gave him $50,000 (N20,566,000).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng ealier reported that a cook, Jessie Hamilton, was honoured by students of Louisiana State University she used to serve years ago.

What the students found endearing about her was that she was not just a cook, but she listened to their issues.

Andrew Fusaiotti, one of the school’s former students who is now 52, told The Advocate that the woman always had a smile on her face at work and never made complaints.

When the student got to know that the woman had $45,000 (N18,517,500) left to pay for her mortgage, they all came together and contributed $560 (N230,440) each which amounted to $51,000 (N20,986,500).

