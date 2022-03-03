Following the growing number of cryptocurrencies can be hard because there are so many of them. Where do you start? Some find that investing in projects that have a long-term goal is the best way to make money. Overall, there is potential for smaller market cap coins like Terra (LUNA), Fantom (FTM) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN) may all beat Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the short term, though.

The reason for this is that big cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have already seen huge price rises and are well-known, making even bigger price rises very unlikely. Therefore, prices can grow more quickly with new cryptos, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) did in 2021. These smaller currencies could rise in value by 100 or 200 times in just a few months with the help of new cryptos. So, let's look at the best "small-cap" cryptocurrencies for 2022.

The Layers of Cryptocurrency

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) claims to be a cryptocurrency that can move money between different blockchains. FRPN will have an advantage over other cryptocurrencies because it will let people buy and sell between Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum (ETH).

This will also allow the FIREPIN Token (FRPN) to give its owners cheaper and faster transactions because it will be able to use the right blockchain at the right time (based on how busy it is) to find the best deal.

The pre-sale for FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has just started, giving investors a great chance to get in on the ground floor. Getting in on these types of cryptocurrencies early could be a great way to make money. This project aims to build a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) platform that is run by the community and connects to the Metaverse.

The goal is to make a Farming Utility-based Staking Platform with help from a games company. This will be used as a reserve currency for future projects that will help the Metaverse grow. A multi-chained treasury will be used for the whole project to make it easier for people to use.

Stability is important for a new crypto asset to last for a long time. With these changes, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) could become a big player. In a world where cryptos move quickly and get a lot of attention, investing early could pay off big for a small investment.

Layer 1 Cryptocurrency

LUNA is the native cryptocurrency of the Terra ecosystem. It is used in all transactions, and it is one of the only cryptocurrencies that has benefited from a rise in trading volume over the last three months, which has led to a huge rise in the price of LUNA. Luna's price has dropped as low as nearly $38 in recent months, but then quickly rose to reach the $100 price point quickly.

Terra's investors are paying attention to LUNA's ups and downs, hoping it will work out. If the value of the token keeps going up, it could one day be worth more than well-known layer-1 cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT). This layer one has shown impressive tenacity recently and could be a solid long-term option.

Layer 1.2 Cryptocurrency

Fantom (FTM) is now behaving in the same way as other layer-1 projects. It has been a short time since the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) alternatives have gone up significantly. The high gas costs associated with the Ethereum blockchain have been what has pushed people to use these other layers. Fantom (FTM) has significantly lower transaction fees and faster transaction speeds than Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

There may also be another reason why the value of Fantom's native token FTM rose so quickly. The platform has been getting more and more DeFi projects. Some developers prefer to build their solutions on networks that are less expensive and have good Ethereum smart contract interoperability. This can be seen in the rise in the Total Value Locked (TVL) in a short amount of time, on the Fantom network.

