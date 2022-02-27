Almost all of the top trading coins have lost more than 10% in the last 7 days. Along with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), two of the biggest losers were Binance Coin (BNB) and Avalanche (AVAX). Cryptos that have been around for a long time have seen their value fall, but newer projects like Seesaw Protocol (SSW) haven't been hit. In fact, the soon to be released DeFi project has increased by 49% over the past week and looks set to continue to grow, with two stages of its presale still to go.

Binance Coin (BNB) & Avalanche (AVAX) are two of the most established coins in the entire crypto space with both in the top 10 according to their market caps. Binance Coin (BNB) has lost 10.5% of its value over the last 7 days. Currently trading at $360.93, the native coin of the Binance Exchange is almost 50% down from its all-time high price of $686.31 set in May 2021. Avalanche (AVAX) takes the recent dip one step further. The smart contract blockchain is down 15.1% from this time last week, with a current price of $74.90. Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche (AVAX) went as low as $65.97 showing that confidence in the market isn't as strong as it was just a few months ago.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) continues to outpace practically every other cryptocurrency. In fact, the project's demand is growing, shooting up in price by 49% in just the last week! Throughout stage 1 of the presale, the price of the coin has risen from $0.005 to $0.10096. It is expected to be somewhere between $0.40 and $0.45 by the time of launch, providing a real opportunity for investors to make some serious profit by getting in now!

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a cryptocurrency that functions as a link between different ecosystems. Holders of SSW are able to bridge between three of the major blockchains (Ethereum, Binance and Polygon) to locate the quickest and cheapest for their respective transactions. Additionally, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) rewards its long term holders or “HODLers”. A small % of each and every transaction made on the network is redistributed back to every holder. There is also a referral system in place that rewards you for bringing new users to the project. Currently, you will be rewarded up to 5% in bonus tokens for every new user that signs up with your unique referral link. As there is no limit to the number of people you can sign up, if you had 10 people sign up with your link and they all deposited $1000, that's a very tasty and free $500 in your back pocket.

If, like many, you've grown sick and tired of seeing your portfolio in the red over the last couple of months, one of the best things you can do is invest in a project that you know cannot be touched for at least a few months. With the official launch of Seesaw Protocol (SSW) not until April 8th, nobody that has bought the presale can currently sell, meaning that the price can literally only go one way, up. If you're looking for small and consistent gains over the next 5 to 10 years, then an investment in one of the major coins such as Binance Coin (BNB) and Avalanche (AVAX) may be the way to go. However, if it is the colossal returns that you are looking for then getting in whilst a project is still in its presale is one of the smartest things you’ll ever do!

