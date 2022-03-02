The metaverse is setting itself up to be a giant in the world of digital finance. With Facebook's rebranding and South Korea creating a large government-supported investment, it would seem that any project working towards or associated with this new initiative starts to thrive. FIREPIN Token (FRPN) and the Sandbox (SAND) understand this implicitly.

It's a well-known cryptocurrency in the metaverse, and the Sandbox (SAND) has seen some crazy price changes lately. This token has gone up about 8% in the last 24 hours, with an increase in total trading volume by about 35%. This move reversed an earlier decline that saw The Sandbox fall in price. All cryptocurrencies have rallied in the last few days, and this morning, it was up again.

In late 2021, the Sandbox became one of the most popular cryptocurrencies because investors were looking for opportunities in the metaverse. With the recent market declines caused by macro risks, The Sandbox hasn't done as well as it previously has. Bond yields have gone down lately because of news involving Russia and Ukraine. Although, since its creation, the Sandbox has had about a 35,000% increase in price. According to Coinmarketcap, if you had found this project early enough you could have turned your $100 into $35,000.

Photo: FIREPIN Token

Source: UGC

With the news out of South Korea recently saying that the country is going to spend a considerable amount of money making its metaverse platform. It would seem that people in South Korea hope that setting up a national metaverse project will help businesses in the country grow. This is a project that will cost $187 million.

It's a good idea for people who are interested in investing to observe the metaverse movements right now. However, a case can be made that metaverse stocks and cryptocurrencies both likely went up too quickly for their long-term growth prospects. As a result, this breather in the cryptocurrency market can be seen as important from a basic the potential future of these specific types of assets.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A lot of people are excited about how much money corporations and now the government are investing in this field, which can be seen by the popularity and price of metaverse investments. Another independent company called FIREPIN are also perusing this.

FIREPIN plans on being a reserve currency for future metaverse projects. There are goals of having a game studio that focuses on creating fun and interactive play to earn games. FIREPIN will have a token that is supported by other decentralised assets, which can then be invested in the future of the metaverse and its incredible financial potential.

Unlike the Sandbox (SAND), which is already considerably established, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has recently entered its presale. If their investment strategies are wise, this token could prove to be a valuable and relatively stable part of a portfolio.

Unfortunately, predicting the macro environment is close to impossible. There isn't a lot you can do. However, the roller coaster rides we've been on in the last few months don’t seem to be over yet. It's important to be aware of the risks that come with metaverse assets and cryptocurrency, like The Sandbox, especially in the short term.

As a long-term prospect, it's good that big money is still coming into the metaverse. People are interested in the metaverse both inside and outside the crypto world. Many think it's going to grow. Therefore, The Sandbox (SAND) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN) are potentially two of the best crypto projects for the metaverse. Investors should keep an eye on this one.

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

Telegram: https://t.me/FIREPINOFFICIAL

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng