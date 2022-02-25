I hear you. Why should you invest in the crypto markets right now? It just doesn’t seem like the best move at the moment, right? All those graphs are in constant red; all the big names (Bitcoin and Ethereum, to name two) are plunging into deep and seem to be in a constant state of “minus” when it comes to percentages. We’re tired of seeing that too. But if you think that now is not the time to invest and that your money is better stored in your physical wallet instead than your crypto-wallet, well, you’re wrong. With the markets (and the world) violently confused, you should know who your crypto-friends can be. Let us tell you the names in our crypto-podium this week;

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

We give our virtual Gold medal for “Best Investment to Make Right Now” to Seesaw Protocol (SSW). A recent study our analysts carried out showed that in times of uncertainty, SSW managed to not only be stable but to actually INCREASE in value by an extraordinary 49% in the space of one week! That’s right, up almost 50% in seven days – how much have you gained in the last seven days? Well, the trajectory tells us that it is likely that, by purchasing SSW tokens today, the investment can not only double but increase by an additional 7-10x of the initial sum by April. How? Prices can only increase during presale stages, and SSW is in its presale stage right now; with its trading launch date set for spring, there is still loads of time left to gain BIG. As an investor, you'll be able to benefit from a variety of sources, including referrals and shares on every new transaction made by new investors (5 percent to 3%), to mention a few.

In a nutshell, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a farm, leverage, and swap democratic platform that aims at bridging the barriers between the ETH, MATIC, and BNB ecosystems. Want to know the price? Yes, that has risen colossally too from just $0.005 to $0.10USD so again, the sooner, the better as our study predicts (giving the trajectory) that it will rise to $0.400-0.45.

While other larger or more established cryptos have failed to keep investors' crypto-wallets secure, SSW sparks rumours of a possible further 6500% growth projected to take place between the time of writing and April 8th (date of market launch). Beyond the rumours, the reality is that SSW is at + 9.92% - in the last 24h.

Photo: Seesaw Protocol

Source: UGC

(for more visit: https://seesawprotocol.io)

Cardano (ADA)

The virtual silver medal goes Cardano (ADA) that, just like SSW, still manages to stay up and gain percentage points in these turbulent times – +11.06% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.84 USD at the time of writing.

Are you a visionary, an innovator and a changemaker? Do you want to allow a positive change in the world? Then Cardano claims to be the platform for you. Cardano (ADA) is amongst the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, with a whopping $28,492,645,047 USD and the platform has been working, since 2017 on Proof-of-Stake Protocol to make sure that society throughout the world gets a fair, secure, and transparent treatment. US native Charles Hoskinson founded Cardano (and co-founded ETH) – the democratic platform that allows all holders of its native ADA token to participate and vote in the Network’s operation and decisions and suggest changes to the software too.

This layered blockchain that promises modular smart contracts for DeFi apps can be a very solid investment right now.

Solana (SOL)

Lastly, the bronze medal today goes to Solana (SOL) that unlike BTC and other big names, manages to stay afloat and gain + 11.49% in the last 24 hours alone, trading its token SOL at $89.13USD.

Solana works for the world (from its headquarters in Switzerland) and provides decentralised finance DeFi solutions on what (the foundation) claims to be the "fastest blockchain and the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto", excitingly low-cost (with a price-lock of $0.01 USD per transaction) and deals on tons of different projects on DeFi, NFTs and also the Web.3 realms and platforms.

SOL, part of the Solana Foundation, is a solid investment with a sturdy background and a clear vision a d guarantees that transactions will never be stopped (censorship-resistant).

Start the month of March 2022 in the best possible way (for your personal finances) and invest in these crypto-medal winners.

