Ballroom dancer, Liya Kazbekova has shared a dance session that is both amazing and powerful as well as nice to watch.

She danced with another young man who is equally skilled on the dance floor, issuing very powerful dance moves that left fans asking for more.

Two young people, powerful dance to Watercolor Eyes by Lana Del Rey

The young persons reveled and danced, entertaining their fans in a public place. They both danced to Watercolor Eyes by Lana Del Rey.

The high point of the dance was when the young lady left herself in the hands of the young man, throwing her head backword in a very nice way.

Another interesting thing that is noticeable in the dance video is that the dancers moved as if they had no bones, swinging and turning smoothly without fear of falling. The very nice video was shared on Instagram by @liya.kazbekova.

Watch the video below:

96-year-old man wows many in ballroom dance

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that a man named Tom engaged in ballroom dance and wowed many fans with just how good he is.

The 96-year-old man engaged in ballroom dance with Liya Kazbekova, pulling off sweet dance moves that wowed their Instagram fans.

Many fans were taken aback when they saw just how energetic the 96-year-old man is and how he could sustain his nice dance moves.

In another dance story, Legit.ng reported that former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo was sported dancing so energetically with Nollywood actress, Doyin Kukoyi.

The 84-year-old former president accepted a dance request from the actress and the result left many Nigerians salivating for more. Obasanjo later stormed off the dance floor in a very funny way.

