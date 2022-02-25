A young man dressed in a wrapper and white singlet has been seen in a video distracting a wedding event with very clean dance moves

The man danced so nicely that every other person stopped what they were doing to watch his cool moves even as others removed their phones to video

He danced to Baby Oku by Flavour and the whole traditional wedding show was distracted because his dance was too good to be ignored

At a point, one other man in a white dress join in the dance, pulling off very funny and hilarious moves as if he was challenging the young dancer

A young man's dance moves at a traditional wedding have attracted attention on Tiktok where it is posted.

In the video, the man was seen distracting the whole wedding show with his very interesting dance steps.

The young man danced so well that everyone stopped to watch him. Photo credit: Tiktok/@joelchinwendu_physio

He stole the show

When he started to dance, every other person stopped what they were doing to either watch or to video him with their phones.

The man danced so well, shaking and winning his waist in cool and interesting ways that almost sopped people's hearts.

Dressed in white singlet and wrapper

It was as if he was dressed for it and he prepared to dance. He was wearing a white singlet on top of a wrapper tied in a traditional way. He capped it all with a white canvas which was just perfect for the kind of dance moves he pulled off. The ineresting video waas shared on Tiktok by @joelchinwendu_physio.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@Lovelynblender reacted:

"They forgot they came for traditional marriage. U dragged der attentions to ur self."

@CynthiaObiBeneth said:

"A doctor with the dancing swag."

@user65094087999173 commented:

"You are so amazing dear."

