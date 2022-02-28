The outgoing Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has been spotted dancing with much dignity in a viral video

Governor Obiano was seen at a public even doing very well on the dance floor, dancing with grace to a native song

The video of his funny dance moves has attracted a lot of reactions on the internet with many praising the governor for being a nice dancer

Outgoing Governor of Anambra state, Willie Biano recently took to the dance floor to express his dancing skills.

The governor was seen dancing in public to a traditional song, dancing with much grace and visible dignity.

Governor Obian dance so nicely in video. Photo credit: Ericcson Nduka/ Twitter/@WillieMobiano

Big man dance moves

Willie Obiano exhibited nice dance moves, showing off his big man skills, dancing without stress and taking one foot at a time.

Many more persons joined the governor on the dance floor while others cheered and applauded him for his skills.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Governor Willie Obiano's dance video

When the video of Obiano's dance moves was shared on Facebook by Punch Newspapers, many people took to the comment section to express their opinion on the video. The video was provided by Ericson Nduka. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Adelaja Olumuyiwa Olufemi commented:

"I have never seen Gov. Obiano smile nor laugh before, he always maintain a straight face like Putin. Even while dancing, his face is still straight. Anyone seen him laughing in public before?"

King Obi said:

"I love those footsteps of his excellence governor Willie Obiano."

Maduka Afoma reacted:

"Abeg after dancing remember to pay us our leave allowance, time is no more on ur side ooo."

