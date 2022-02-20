Over one thousand stakeholders from the nine Niger Delta states gathered in the region on Saturday, February 19

The participants gathered to witness the second edition of the Niger Delta MSME Summit held in Asaba, Delta state

The high point of the event was the sharing of heart-touching testimonies by some successful business owners in the Niger Delta

Asaba - As part of conscious efforts to change the negative narrative of Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region, young professionals have tasked governors of the region to invest more in human capacity building and create purposeful opportunities for young people, especially entrepreneurs.

The initiative was set by stakeholders who gathered at the 2nd Niger Delta MSME Summit held on Saturday, February 19, in Asaba, Delta state, with the theme: 'Stimulating MSMEs Growth Towards Post Covid-19 Recovery.'

Cross-section of participants at the summit in Asaba. Delta state.

Source: Twitter

They advocated that governments of the region must move away from the political tradition of just signing and awarding contracts, to strategic empowerment and support for innovative creative minds in the region.

The event jointly organized by the Niger Delta Young Professionals (NDYP) and the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), was a sequel to the pioneer edition held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital in February 2021.

Delivering his opening remarks at the event, the chairman of the NYPF and convener of the summit, Mr Moses Siloko Siasia, explained that the event was aimed at creating a platform for young business owners to interface with agencies of government and stakeholders.

He added that the platform will give an opportunity for small business owners to access information, credit, get support facilities, as well as build strategic relationships and networks.

The summit according to him, will also go a long way in changing the wrong perceptions of militancy and other forms of unrest that many associate the region's youthful population with.

His words:

“Today, if you go to Google and search for Niger Delta youths, what you will see are youths with guns inside speed boat and all those bad stuff.

“We must change that, we must change that negative narrative, this is not the narrative of the Niger Delta people, our leaders must help us to change that narrative because the time for politics is over in today's world.

“We are in the 4th industrial revolution where people are using digital intelligence and technology to change the world's economies.

“We must conform to modern reality and that is why we are doing this MSME Summit to help our young people so that they can build the capacity to create a sustainable livelihood for themselves, their family, and the society.”

Siasia called on successful corporate titans from the region to deliberately leave footprints in the hearts of the young ones, stressing that charity begins at home.

On his part, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote acknowledged that Nigeria ranks poorly in terms of human capacity development index.

Wabote who was represented by the board's general manager, capacity development, Dr. Ama Ikuru, said:

“The discussions we are having at this Summit can change the narrative. We want to see the emergence of young entrepreneurs and support them to succeed. We want to put tools in their toolboxes to ensure the security and economic prosperity of our nation.”

He informed the audience that the NCDMB has interventions in place to help promote entrepreneurship such as the $350million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund to help businesses in the oil and gas industry.

He added that the NCDMB will continue to associate and support anything that is in the best interest of the good people of Nigeria, especially its vibrant youth population.

The third edition of the Niger Delta MSME Summit will be held at Akwa Ibom in 2023.

