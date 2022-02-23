A group of children made a great dance performance to Feranbanks' Energy song which featured Zinoleesky

The kids showed off money during their dance moves in an applaudable attempt to interpret the song well

Many Nigerians who reacted to their video said they found the kids really fun to watch as they exuded happiness

A video of a group of kids known as @incredible_kids on Instagram has gone viral as they danced to Zinoleesky-featured song Energy.

In the clip, the kids all took turns showing off their moves. All of them held different currencies as they made a show of spraying them as hip-hop artistes would.

Many people were amazed by the kids' performance. Photo source: @incredible_kids

Source: Instagram

Kid with dollars

A female dancer among them held what looks like dollar notes as she waved them. As each of them took turns to dance, others stayed in the background to serve as hypemen.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

They are happy people

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

mo_tolanii_ said:

"It’s the little girl for me."

alexsanderdegreat_ said:

"MONEY DEY STOP NONSENSE!!"

kinsroyal said:

"Children that’s suppose to be shouting they need more Bobo juice Ice Cream, and cookies."

tohab_ said:

"When you are living in a free house,nah to be happy anyhow remain."

itzbennyzwurld said:

"Look at these beautiful little happy humans."

lizbett__ said:

"See me smilling all through. I So much love them."

xexgrace said:

"Omo..I love them already."

abiolabello11 said:

"Nah Kabusa be this."

Three ladies and their funny dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that three ladies have become the centre of interesting comments online after they showed off some crazy dance moves.

In a clip that has gone viral, the ladies went into some kind of spiritual convulsion as they started making different funny faces.

The lady at the far right kept chewing her mouth and rolling her eyes like someone making silent utterings.

At the left was another adding crazy spice to the whole ensemble. In the centre was a lady who put up the funniest performance as she tried making a way in between them.

Source: Legit.ng