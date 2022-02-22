A video of three ladies displaying some funny dance moves as they went into a frenzy has gone viral

In the video, the three ladies performed as characters that are in spiritual convulsion as a song played in the background

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video on Instagram had many things to say as some noted they put up a hilarious show

Three ladies have become the centre of interesting comments online after they showed off some crazy dance moves.

In a clip that has gone viral, the lady went into some kind of spiritual convulsion as they started making different funny faces.

Three ladies stirred reactions with their funny dance moves. Photo source: @yabaleftonline.

Source: Instagram

Very funny ladies

The lady at the far right kept chewing her mouth and rolling her eyes like someone making silent utterings.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At the left was another adding crazy spice to the whole ensemble. In the centre was a lady who put up the funniest performance as she tried making a way in between them.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,400 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

official_wendy__ said:

"Lol Ibadan people don come this early morning ooo."

poshyinkus said:

"May God help this generation."

miss_bayipa said:

"Satisfying to watch tbh."

ijebabess said:

"The girl in the middle is just sniffing nyash."

its_latifah1

"Na person mama be these ones o."

muhraj_jibowu

"God who will end up marrying these ones."

Pregnant lady twerked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty pregnant lady vibing hard to music stirred massive reactions on social media.

Catching her audience unawares, the lady turned and started twerking like a person whose physical fitness is at the brim.

In the video, she was in the twerking position for many seconds, wowing many people who reacted to it. Many Nigerians said she danced as if pregnancy is not a physical burden to the body.

Source: Legit.ng