A clip from a lady's awkward moment on an aeroplane has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The lady showed apparent fear and panicked as the aeroplane took off that she had to hold onto a seat firmly

A seatmate who noted the young lady's scared countenance tried to show concern but didn't seem to bring calm to the unsettled passenger

A video showing the moment a young lady panicked as an aeroplane took off has been greeted with funny thoughts by netizens.

It is not clear if it's the lady's first time boarding an aeroplane but she obviously wasn't at peace with how the flight commenced.

She expressed fear Photo Credit: Steve Parsons, Instagram/@yabaleftonline

Source: Getty Images

In a short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the young lady in a native dress held onto a passenger's seat in front of her firmly as the aeroplane made to take off.

As it slowly went up, she developed goosebumps and showed increased discomfort each time she took a stare through the window.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A female passenger who noticed the lady's restlessness tried to show concern but couldn't restore calm to the lady's already troubled mind.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@iamolatunji22 stated:

"They for no let her sit down near the window na ,omo the first time I flew plane ✈️ I almost gave up before we got to our destination.Pele my dear you will be fine."

@_dfw_queen wrote:

"See me here ooo am just thinking of how I will act while flying on Sunday , I don do busy body go book flight, when I never fit chest am."

@benbills007 said:

"Lol she never see anything,this one her site dey window side,all the sweat in side her body will finish before they reach their destination."

@herscent.ng thought:

"I was always scared of flying. The first day I did I was ashamed of myself for being scared at first… I didn’t even feel anything."

@the_richie_1 opined:

"When you go take see say you nor get single mind na when that plane want take off, God abeg oh. All my mind be say make this thing nor fall come down."

Lady who didn't want her expensive handbag put on floor prevents aeroplane from taking off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was a hilarious drama involving a lady and her expensive bag on an aeroplane.

It was gathered that a lady onboard an Air Peace flight asked that the plane be stopped for her to leave because she did not want her expensive handbag placed on the floor or put in the upper cabinet.

As expected this caused a lot of excitement for other passengers on the plane as they whipped out their phones to capture the lady as well as the expensive bag causing all the drama.

Source: Legit.ng