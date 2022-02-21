Save for her determination, a runway model may have hit the floor during her performance at a fashion event

A video making the round on social media showed the tall black model struggle to walk in heels as she led others on the runway

As the unstable heels tampered with her catwalk, some cheering Oyinbo guests stopped clapping as if anticipating a fall

While people strive for perfection or to ensure there are no anomalies when planning for an event, something just seems to go wrong on D-day - though not in all cases.

A lady's beautiful runway performance almost ended badly no thanks to her heels.

She struggled to maintain balance Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufsatundednut

Source: Instagram

For unexplainable reasons, the tall black model struggled to maintain balance in her heels, begging questions as to if she didn't practice the footwear before the showcase.

People were startled

A short video shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut showed the lady appear elegantly on the runway stage in a golden dress as she led other models in different outfits.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her lovely catwalk which earned the admiration of the Oyinbo guests present was soon in danger as she almost fell in the heels.

Some guests stopped clapping as if expecting the lady to fall. Fortunately for her, she was able to manage the situation and walks in the heels till the end of her showcase.

Social media reacts

@baddie_kexi wrote:

"Na person send am message? Abeg make e pain am we don’t motivate here."

@pauldgoodguy opined:

"In her head as at the moment all I could hear her thinking about is “Whether they like it or , it’s my dream and i will keep pursuing it.”

@heatherlovesafrobeats stated:

"This is why I don’t wear heels ever I walk like that lmaoo."

@justemmanuel__ said:

"It’s how gracefully she walked without falling.

"Some of you don’t know sh!t but you feel it’s cool to laugh like it’s funny."

@joy.nwadysweet thought:

"And she's quite pretty...why would they give her a very badly made shoes/scandals? Not fair...see her structure naa."

Kid walks on runway like a model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little kid had stolen the show at a fashion event meant for professional models.

A short video by @pubity on Instagram reposted by @mufasatundeednut showed the kid storm the runway with a carriage and countenance that is commonplace with professional runway models.

The smiling girl prodded forward in her fine pink dress and stopped halfway to strike killer poses for the thrilled guests.

She made poses like a model trying to impress the judges. The kid's display got the guests clapping for her. After her showcase, she is then led off the stage by an adult.

Source: Legit.ng