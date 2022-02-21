A young Nigerian man has been seen in a video lamenting the poor condition of a hotel room in Lagos where he paid N12k

According to the fellow, the room has a noisy fan, an air conditioner that didn't work, and a toilet which he has to jump the bed before accessing

The video is currently attracting a lot of mixed reactions from many Nigerians who have seen it on Instagram

Only strong people can stay in a city like Lagos. This is according to a young Nigerian man who shared a video of a poor hotel room he coughed out N12k for.

The man said the hotel room did not offer much as it has a noisy fan and the air conditioner didn't work as the hotel authorities say they were on a small generator.

The man says he has to jump the bed to access the bathroom. Photo credit: @iamdasmack

Source: Instagram

The bed is blocking the toilet door

One interesting highlight of the room is the bed. It is placed right in from of the toilet door, making it hard for anyone to access. One has to jump the bed to access the convenience.

The young man said in the video shared on his Instagram handle @iamdasmack:

"Lagos na for strong men o! See the hotel wey I dey like this now. I just come this area, day don dark. I say make I just find one small place make I chill till daybreak, understand. They bring me come this hotel. Look at the bed, look at the bathroom. Omo things dey happen for this country, I swear. Wetin I pay my money for."

Social media users react

The video of the young man's lamentations was reshared on Instagram by @instablog9ja and it got a lot of reaction from Nigerians who saw it. A few of the comments are captured below:

@playboi_sheriff said:

"You go sleep or you no go sleep?"

@emilexvilla remarked:

"You can never have a sound sleep with that Helicopter (Fan)."

@fheytii wrote:

"Jump through the bed to enter bathroom. Who did this?"

@sheisgospel commented:

"Them say na the fan suppose carry you fly enter bathroom."

Nigerian lady laments high cost of one room that goes for N300k in Lagos

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng a Nigerian lady came to Twitter to lament the high cost of a one-room apartment which she says goes for 300k in Lagos.

The room which looked tiny has a small bathroom tucked inside just like the size of a phone boot.

Nigerians on social media lamented just how bad things can get in terms of small rooms that are costly in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng