The picture of an apartment that is said to go for a whopping N300k per year in Lagos has shocked many people on the internet

The small apartment has a very small toilet constructed with aluminum, caving out what is normally referred to as a one-room self-contain

When the photo of the small apartment emerged, so many Nigerians were taken aback as they reacted to it in different ways

Nigerians on social media are reacting to a photo of a small one-room self-contain apartment that is said to go for N300k, in Lagos.

The apartment is painted blue and has its toilet and bathroom carved out with aluminum. The convenience is however very small, making many wonder how it is used.

Many people say the room looks tiny, yet, costly. Photo credit: @Buttergirlll

Source: Twitter

Shocking tiny space

The photo of the apartment with a tiny space was shared on Twitter by @buttergirlll and later reshared by @floshylopez. Sharing the photo, @loshylopez wrote on the microblogging site:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"You people in Lagos are trying, what’s this? For 300k o."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to tiny Lagos apartment

The photo of the small Lagos apartment has attracted huge reactions on Twitter. Here are a few of the comments:

@twit_mide said:

"Na phone booth in case u want to make private calls when guest are around."

@iamtbabz remarked:

"Nope I doubt that, I think it’s a lift to another planet because this house can’t be on Earth."

@PreciousAbuja reacted:

"They built a room and decided to turn it into a selfcon just to increase the price."

@Purebreed_ commented:

"Is there no building regulatory agency in Lagos? In saner climes the landlord of this house should be serving time."

@iamharmani wrote:

"Lol and the most annoying thing is that the person that will be taking up the place will move in start furnishing it up like an en-suite room, pop, 3d, expensive blinds, air-conditioned and so many things. Lol like fr? Money that will get you a good apartment in a decent area."

London apartment that costs N2220k attracts anger online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a small London apartment that costs N220k attracted quite a lot of fuse on the internet.

The apartment was said to have its kitchen inside the wardrobe. Many testified that many apartments in the highly-rated city are costly.

Nigerians also used the apartment in London to compare to the ones in Lagos, with many saying Lagos is better.

Source: Legit.ng