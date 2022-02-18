The cost of living in a particular country to some extent determines the number of foreigners that would want to live and work there. Many times, before expatriates chose which countries to live and work in, one of the things they consider is the cost of living obtainable in such countries.

No one wants to live where one's salary would be frittered away by expenses that cost less in other places. Generally speaking, it costs less to live in some countries than in others. Legit.ng has compiled the list of the 8 cheapest countries for expatriates to live and work in.

Tunisia

Tunisia, a North African country has been widely described as a cheap country to live in. According to publicly available information, it costs $422 to live in Tunisia.

Tunisia is bordered by Algeria and Libya and has Tunis as its capital and largest city. The country's official currency is the Tunisian Dinar. A worker living in Tunisia will have at least $283 left after expenses have been removed. LivingCost.org ranks Tunisia as the 195th best country to live in.

Algeria

Another North African country that is equally a cheap place to live in is Algeria. The official language spoken in this country is Arabic and the Berber language. Algerian Dinar is its official currency. The cost of living in Algeria is around $431. Algeria is ranked 191 in the world's cheapest place to live index.

The Gambia

The Gambia is a country in West Africa. The official currency in the Gambia is Dalasi and it has English as its official language. The capital city is Banjul. It is ranked 178th in the cheapest place to live index. It costs $519 to live in the Gambia. The country has been described as very welcoming and hospitable to experts from other countries.

Sudan

Sudan is located in North Africa and has been described as another cheap place for people to live and work in. According to available data, Sudan is ranked 179th in the world's cheap place to live. But due to civil unrest, people have been discouraged from traveling to Sudan despite the fact that it costs around $518 to live there.

South Africa

Located in Southern Africa, South Africa is another cheap place to live and work in. The largest city here is Johannesburg and the official language is English. This country is ranked 70th on the cost of living index. It costs $975 to live in South Africa. Although many people have been discouraged from living in South Africa due to Xenophobic attacks on non-citizens.

Mali

Another interesting and cheap country to live and work in is Mali. With an estimated population of 19 million people, Mali has its capital city as Bamako. Mali is ranked 160th in the world's cost of living index. It costs around $558 to live in Mali.

Zambia

Zambia is located in East Africa and it is ranked 125th in the world cost of living index. The capital of Zambia is Lusaka and has English as its official language.

Madagascar

Madagascar is the second-largest island country in the world and has been described as a beautiful place.

The prominent religion in Madagascar is Christianity and Malagasy and French are spoken as official languages.

It costs $554 to live in Madagascar and the country is ranked 162 in the world's cost of living index.

Conclusion

That a country is cheap to live in does not automatically translate to people trooping in to live there. There are so many other factors that come into play when experts want to decide where to live and work in. These factors include security, job opportunities, hospitality, peace, and socio-economic and political stability and so much more.

