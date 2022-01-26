Africa is home to some very beautiful and healthy cities. Making a choice of where to visit may therefore come as a challenging task.

We have therefore gathered a list of some very healthy cities in Africa that you might want to consider anytime you are planning to travel out and wind down.

1. Windhoek, Namibia

Sitting comfortably on the top of the healthiest cities in Africa is Windhoek, Namibia. The city is reputed to be very clean and healthy. It is located in the central part of Namibia, on the Khomas Plateau. The beautiful city sits 15,600ft above sea level.

It is considered the commercial neve centre of Namibia. Anyone visiting the place will get the rare opportunity to enjoy viewing the country's rich wildlife reserves like lions, elephants, giraffes, hippopotamus, cheetahs, and rhinos hosted in their natural habitats.

The roads in Windhoek, Namibia are kept clean. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

2. Johannesburg, South Africa

The second on the list is Johannesburg, South Africa. Located on the Eastern Plateau of South Africa, it is nicknamed the Gold City. The city is reputed to be very clean and healthy, which is why you might want to try it. There are interesting sights in the city such as the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum built to honour the memory of brave students during the Soweto Uprising. The city also has an artificial forest which is a sight to behold.

Johannesburg, South Africa is kept clean at all times. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

3. Kumasi, Ghana

Kumasi in Ghana is another very good and healthy place. It is not for nothing that the city is nicknamed The Garden City. That name came from its very largely seen atmosphere. Visitors have the opportunity to see interesting sights and enjoy clean air. Kumasi hosts the famous palace of the Asante King and houses the Golden Stool.

4. Durban, South Africa

Durban is another clean city in South Africa that is considered worthy of this list. Durban lies at the east coast of South Africa and sits at the mouth of Umgeni River. It is reputed for its beauty and its population that lives a healthy lifestyle.

Durban's surroundings are kept clean. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

5. Tunis, Tunisia

If your intention is to visit a very clean and healthy city in Africa in the year 2022, Tunis, the capital of Tunisia has got to be on your list. The North African city is very neat, with very interesting tourist attractions.

Tunis, Tunisia is kept clean and healthy all year round. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

6. Rabat, Morocco

The city of Rabat in Morocco is a much-desired place because of its healthy nature. The clean city is located just by the shores of the Bouregreg River and the Atlantic ocean. Rabat is carved into three parts which are the Medina (old town), the Oudayas, and Hassan. It also hosts Morroco's Royal Palace and the Mausoleum of Mohammed V.

Rabat in Morocco is one of its healthiest cities. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

7. Kampala, Uganda

Kampala, the largest city in Uganda is richly blessed and has a very interesting heritage. It is located on 7 hills, just along the shores of Lake Victoria. It is reputed as a very clean city that attracts a lot of tourists each year.

Kampala, Uganda is a very healthy city. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

8. Bamako, Mali

Bamako is one of the healthiest cities in Africa. It hosts about 2 million inhabitants, who live a very healthy lifestyle. Located near the Niger River, Bamako is the capital of Mali.

The view in many areas along Bamako is serene. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

9. Asmara, Eritrea

Once an Italian Colony, Eritrea is located at the horn of Africa. Asmara, a very beautiful city is located here. It has interesting scenery, made so beautiful by Italian colonial architecture as well as a cool, palm-lined street named Independence Avenue.

Asmara, Eritrea. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

10. Kigali, Rwanda

Kigali is the largest city in Rwanda and also its capital and seat of power. It has a very clean environment and interesting scenery that attracts a large number of visitors. As of 2012, the city boasts a population of about 859,332 people. This is where you find a number of very interesting restaurants and interesting nightlife.

Kigali, Rwanda. Photo credit: @businessinsinderssa

A choice of the place you want to visit may sometimes be determined by the reason for the journey. Sometimes, it is simply business that takes you. However, if the purpose of your visit is simply for recreation and tourism, the ten cities above, which was shared on Instagram by @businessinsiderssa is a cool list to chose from.

