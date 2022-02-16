Some Nigerians are reacting to the video of a robot seen serving food at a restaurant and some are worried that it might take people's jobs

The robot served as a waiter and it could carry multiple plates of food at the same time and also deliver it to the right person on the right table

The video has caused some ripples on Instagram after it was shared, though some who live abroad say it is not new to them

The video of a robot serving food in a restaurant is causing some ripples and eliciting funny comments on social media. Some persons are expressing fears that the very efficient bot could take people's jobs.

The robot was seen serving food to people in a restaurant believed to be in Nigeria. It caused some excitement in the woman who was being served. She spoke to it in Yoruba.

The robot delivers the food but the lady responds in Yoruba language. Photo credit: @officialolaideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

The robot is efficient

People are referring to the machine as "Ayinla." As the robot wheeled itself to her table with plates of food, the woman was a little bit excited as she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Now, people will go out of work."

Video attracts reactions from Nigerians

Nigerians have started reacting to the video shared by @officaolaideoyedeji. A few of their reactions are captured below:

@prince_yung_9ice_ritchie commented:

"Haha this one go make people jobless."

@janettemitope52 wrote:

"Omo that’s true o people will go out of work walahi."

@posh_chocolate said:

"Start getting use to it because that is the future, most people will be out of work and the robots will be taking over."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian restaurant fires waitress for bleaching her skin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a Nigerian waitress lost her job due the level to which she bleached her skin.

The lady was relieved of his duties after she refused to wear gloves to cover her knuckles which were said to be badly bleached. The employer insisted that the inconsistency in skin colour was not acceptable especially as the lady in question served guests in the restuarant.

Although the employer said she was not against skin bleaching, she, however, insisted that there are levels to it.

Source: Legit.ng